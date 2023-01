Индзаги: Да спечелиш финал срещу Милан по този начин е прекрасно

Simone Inzaghi has won all 4 Supercoppa's he's managed in and has equalled Lippi and Capello as the manager with the most Supercoppa wins 🇮🇹



🏆2017 (Lazio)

🏆2019 (Lazio)

🏆2021 (Inter)

🏆2022 (Inter) pic.twitter.com/VQlpSN4IhG