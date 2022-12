Аржентина не даде топката на Полша и счупи два рекорда

Rodrigo De Paul's game by numbers vs Poland:



165 touches (most by 66)

137 passes complete (most by 49)

94.48% passing accuracy

14 final third entries (most)

7 ball recoveries

4 crosses attempted

3 touches in opp. box

3 duels won

1 chance created



Man in the middle of it all. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/c7CZsG909b