Саудитска Арабия 0:0 Мексико (гледайте тук)

Mexico 🇲🇽 can guarantee themselves a spot in the Round of 16 if they beat Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 by 4 goals.



Mexico has only scored 4+ goals twice in their last 50 games.



4-0 vs Nigeria 🇳🇬 (7/3/21)

4-0 vs Iraq 🇮🇶 (11/9/22)



Will they do it?