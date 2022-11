Алисон не е правил нито едно спасяване в първите два мача на Световното

Brazil at the 2022 World Cup:



◉ 2 games

◉ 2 clean sheets

◉ 2 wins



◎ 11 shots faced

◎ 0 shots on target faced

◎ 0 goals conceded



Alisson has not had to make a save. 🏖#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RlDuGtxPkp