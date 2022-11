Саутгейт: Фоудън ще играе важна роля за нас

"We ❤️ Phil, he's a super player - he's going to play an important part in this tournament for us." 🗣



Gareth Southgate speaking to @GabrielClarke05 ahead of England's game against Wales tomorrow 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#ITVFootball | #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/H4Bin1Zh4n