Пуршер сменя Ботас за първата тренировка в САЩ

Sauber Academy driver, @TPourchaire, will make his FP1 debut at the US Grand Prix in Austin.



The young Frenchman will take over Valtteri’s C42 as part of the young driver outings mandated by F1 since the beginning of the season.



Full story: https://t.co/yJh378EOwH pic.twitter.com/R8o1BpPvQE