Късно попадение на Торино заличи задна ножица на Дестро

6 - Mattia Destro has now scored at least a goal in Serie A for six different teams: Empoli, Genoa, Bologna, Milan, Roma and Siena. Only Matri and Borriello (7 each) have found the net with more different teams than him since 2010/11 (his debut season). Collection.#TorinoEmpoli pic.twitter.com/YlmO3cV0oO