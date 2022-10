Циципас и Рубльов един срещу друг на полуфиналите в Астана

Clinical from Andrey 👏



Fifth seed @AndreyRublev97 is comfortably through to his 8⃣th ATP Tour semi-final of the year, downing Mannarino 6-1, 6-2!



Plays either Tsitsipas or Hurkacz for a place in the final 🔜@ktf_kz | #AstanaOpen pic.twitter.com/OTtTDNx2PJ