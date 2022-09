Какво ни казва статистиката на звездите на ПСЖ?

🇦🇷 Leo Messi has made 5 assists to Kylian Mbappé and 3 assists to Neymar this season.



🇧🇷 Neymar has made 3 assists to Kylian Mbappé and 2 assists to Leo Messi this season.



🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé has made 0 assists to Neymar and 0 assists to Leo Messi this season. pic.twitter.com/gTSwxT0Ttj