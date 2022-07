Решено е: Ибрахимович остава в Милан за още една година срещу символична заплата

Zlatan Ibrahimović has decided to extend his contract with AC Milan! Zlatan will continue for one more season, agreement in place until June 2023. 🚨🇸🇪 #ACMilan @SkySport



Ibrahimović suffered knee injury and his recovery will take 6/7 months but he will accept lower salary. pic.twitter.com/4SBcxgBBgV