Интер договори Лукаку, белгиецът се завръща на “Сан Сиро”

Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea in 2021/22:



💰 Bought for £100M

👉 Scored 15 goals in 44 matches

😤 Publicly criticised the manager and his tactics

😕 Sat on the bench for 2nd half of the season

🤑 Loaned straight back out to Inter



Is he the biggest flop in PL history? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/EThweYW7sa