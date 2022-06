Холанд изведе Норвегия до успех в скандинавското дерби

🔎 | FOCUS



Another Norway appearance, another standout display by Erling Haaland – this time in their 3:2 win over Sweden:



👌 22 touches

⚽️ 2 goals

🎯 2 shots/2 on target

🅰️ 1 assist

🎁 1 big chance created

🏔️ 1/2 aerial duels won

📈 8.5 SofaScore rating#NORSWE #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/pxf10CdKNI