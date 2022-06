Още едно силно бягане на Камачо-Куин за №1 в света за сезона

1️⃣2️⃣•3️⃣7️⃣



Another day, another win for @JCamachoQuinn in the women's 100m hurdles.



Pushing her all the way, Britany Anderson finishes 2nd in 12.50 after hitting the final hurdle.



📸 : @matthewquine pic.twitter.com/mGR4gk2FKz