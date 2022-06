Кениец подобри рекорд на Елиуд Кипчоге и излезе на седмо място във вечната ранглиста на 5000 метра

Lamecha Girma is a man on a mission.



On May 31st he'd never gone below 8 minutes for the 3000m steeplechase, he's now done it three times in 10 days 🫠



Ostrava 🇨🇿📍 7:58.68

Rabat 🇲🇦📍 7:59.24

Rome 🇮🇹📍 7:59.23#DiamondLeague

📸 : @matthewquine pic.twitter.com/RFIDAjgkfj