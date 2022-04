Анчелоти: Модрич ще приключи кариерата си в Реал, той е като Малдини

Carlo Ancelotti confirms: “Luka Modrić will finish his career here at Real Madrid. I don’t know when but it will happen - this is the idea of the club and Luka”. ⭐️🇭🇷 #RealMadrid



“Modrić won't have problems to renew the contract - I compare him to Paolo Maldini”. pic.twitter.com/5ZR0cmtDpd