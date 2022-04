Борис Бекер се страхува, че по-строгите санкции ще превърнат играчите в "компютри и машини"

Nick Kyrgios has been fined $35000 for Verbal abuse, Unsportsmanlike conduct and Audible Obscenity in the fourth round of Miami Open 😮



Do you think he deserved to be fined this much? 🤔#NickKyrgios #MiamiOpen #VerbalAbuse #AudibleObscenity #Tennis pic.twitter.com/1udHitd9IM