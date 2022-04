Ford Tourneo Connect получи 5 звезди от Euro NCAP

Today, @Ford announced our plan to introduce seven new connected, all-electric vehicles in Europe by 2024. As part of our Ford+ plan, we are all-in and moving fast to meet the global demand for EVs. We expect to sell more than 600,000 EVs in Europe and 2M+ globally by 2026. https://t.co/LlxDpzh3hm pic.twitter.com/GsZWJ8DI1r