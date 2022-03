Осака срещу Бенчич на полуфиналите в Маями

No.28 Belinda Bencic into her 1st Miami SF and 1st WTA 1000 SF since 2019 Madrid.



Has lost just 17 games over 4 matches:



2R: Kostyuk 63 61

3R: Watson 64 61

R16: Sasnovich 62 63

QF: Saville 61 62



Faces Osaka or Collins. pic.twitter.com/hAyFopnrqE