Аталанта е близо до привличането на крило от Сасуоло

Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo to Atalanta, confirmed and here we go! Done deal and agreement reached today between clubs. Final fee will be around €22m plus add ons. 🤝🇨🇮 #transfers



Boga will be in Bergamo in the next hours for medical and contract signing. Here we go.