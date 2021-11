Себастиен Ожие спечели осма титла във WRC след триумф в Рали Монца

We also take the manufacturers' title with a 1-2 finish in the final event with the #YarisWRC! 🏆



Thanks to @ElfynEvans/@scottmartinat for 2nd after a fantastic fight, and to @KalleRovanpera/@JonneHalttunen for being incredible team players! 🙏#ToyotaGAZOORacing #WRC pic.twitter.com/gbj9ND4um8