Томори за Малдини, Ибрахимович и трансфера си в Милан

"When I first signed and I had a bag with an AC Milan sign on it, I was like, Wow, I’m here. This is real.



"There are so many great players associated with Milan, one I really liked growing up was Kaká."



Read our interview with @fikayotomori_ ⬇️https://t.co/lSWCGdY6YS#UCL pic.twitter.com/yaDI5kOkRZ