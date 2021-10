Уест Хам сложи край на четиригодишната доминация на Манчестър Сити

The last six winners of the EFL Cup:



🔵 Manchester City (2016)

🔴 Manchester United (2017)

🔵 Manchester City (2018)

🔵 Manchester City (2019)

🔵 Manchester City (2020)

🔵 Manchester City (2021)



West Ham have knocked them both out this campaign. ⚒ pic.twitter.com/ScUtzZm5Ez