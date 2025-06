Дембеле е претендент за “Златната топка” повече от всякога, пише "Екип"

🚨✨ Luis Enrique: “I’d give the Ballon d’Or to mr Ousmane Dembélé”.



“The way he defended tonight… only that can be worth the Ballon d’Or. This is how you lead a team. Goals, titles, leadership, defending, how he was pressing…”.



"Ousmane is my Ballon d'Or. No doubts at all".