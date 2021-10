Етиопец спечели маратона на Лондон

Sisay Lemma wins the men's @LondonMarathon in 2:04:01. What a journey it's been to his first @WMMajors victory!



7th - London 2016

4th - Berlin 2016

DNF - Boston 2017

4th - Chicago 2017

30th - Boston 2019

3rd - Berlin 2019

3rd - Tokyo 2020

3rd - London 2020

1st - London 2021 👑 pic.twitter.com/3o3cyTEn8V