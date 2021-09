Магучих надскочи Ласицкене и Макдермът на Диамантената лига в Брюксел

#Mahuchikh, #Lasitskene and @NMcDermott201 all clear 2.00m in the women's high jump!@kcltft clears a PB of 5.85 to join @mondohoss600 and @ChrisNilsen2 on 5.91m. #BrusselsDL #DiamondLeague



📸 @matthewquine pic.twitter.com/Q3zqgn3B5j