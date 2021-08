Олимпийският шампион Парчмънт с успех на Диамантената лига в Париж, силни резултати на 100 м/пр

In the women's 100 metre hurdles it's another victory for 🇯🇲 as the former world champion Danielle Williams wins in a season's best of 12.50 from @NadineVisser_ who runs a 🇳🇱 national record of 12.58!#ParisDL 🇫🇷 #DiamondLeague

📸 @matthewquine pic.twitter.com/7IduNKcC7v