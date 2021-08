Пет от пет в Диамантената лига за Фемке Бол

Another meeting record here tonight at #LausanneDL 🇨🇭 - @femke__bol runs away from the field in 53.05 - beating Nezha Bidouane's previous MR of 53.08. Shamier Little finished in 2nd, whilst Anna Rhyzykova finishes strong in 3rd.



📸 @matthewquine #RoadtoZurich #DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/ekcOBr5VpC