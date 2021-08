Чудовищен световен рекорд донесе олимпийска титла на Карстен Вархолм на 400 метра с препятствия

What an incredible performance by all #Tokyo2020 400m hurdles finalists!



🥇 @kwarholm 🇳🇴 45.94

🥈 @_Kingben_ 🇺🇸 46.17

🥉 @PiuzeR 🇧🇷 46.72



All of the three medallists' times would have been fast enough to break the #Olympics record of 46.78 set by Kevin Young on 6 August 1992. pic.twitter.com/thn98TD1W5