Ювентус и Сантош постигнаха споразумение за трансфера на Кайо Жорже 🤝

Juventus have completed the agreement to sign Kaio Jorge. Here-we-go. ⚪️⚫️🇧🇷 #Juve



€1.5m now to Santos.

€1.5m in 2022 [linked to UCL qualify].

€1m bonus [linked to appareances].

Contract until 2026.

Santos will have priority for future loan.



Kaio will be in Italy next week. pic.twitter.com/Rz4ad51X5Q