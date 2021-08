Фетел се присъедини към критиките на Хамилтън срещу властите в Унгария

👏 We are extremely grateful to Sebastian Vettel and @LewisHamilton for being active, visible allies to the #LGBTQ+ community and for showing solidarity in the build-up to this weekend’s #F1 #HungarianGP.



Thank you, Seb & Lewis. Your support for equality means so much.



🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/qWTvZPELI8