Хари Магуайър: Няма да спрем дотук

Harry Maguire’s game by numbers vs. Ukraine:



100% aerial duels won

100% ground duels won

97% pass accuracy

17 passes into the final third

10 attempted long passes

7 successful long passes

3 clearances

1 goal

0 x dribbled past



What a player. 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/gB7z9ZrDMj