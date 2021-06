Жоржиньо: Не мисля за "Златната топка"

#Azzurri 🇮🇹



The ‘Professor’ #Jorginho is fired up for the quarter-final against #Belgium: "We must continue to believe in ourselves" 🗣️🎙️



His full quotes 👉 https://t.co/N3Rr9XXZyw#VivoAzzurro #BELITA #ITA #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/pL0Q26oPZW