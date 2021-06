Шчесни влезе в историята на европейските първенства

📅 EURO 2012

🔴 Sent off.



📅 EURO 2016

🤕 Injured.



📅 #EURO2020

🤦‍♂️ Scores an own goal.



😅 Wojciech Szczęsny doesn't have the best of luck in the opening game of the EUROs... #POL pic.twitter.com/3anjvEojzp