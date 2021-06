Бразилия тръгна мощно на Копа Америка🇧🇷⚽

🗣️ “He’s one of the most creative players I've seen in the Seleção shirt,” said @Pele of @neymarjr.



🤩 As well as another assist today, Neymar hit his 67th international goal – one more than Lewandowski & just 10 shy of the Brazil record 🇧🇷@CBF_Futebol pic.twitter.com/PuSpGSCPYd