Симеоне спечели трофей №8 като треньор на Атлетико

8 - Diego Pablo Simeone 🇦🇷 has recorded his eight title for @atletienglish: two @LaLigaEN (2014 & 2021), two Europa Leagues (2012 & 2018), two UEFA Super Cup (2012 & 2018), Copa del Rey (2013) & Spanish Supercup (2014), more than any other Atlético's manager ever. Legend#Atleti pic.twitter.com/YvYl4sZdsE