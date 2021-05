Бербатов: Роналдо ще търси ново място, но в Юнайтед ще се радват да се върне

🗣Dimitar Berbatov:



“In my time at Manchester United, we had Cristiano Ronaldo, Rooney, Giggs, Scholes, Neville, Vidić, Ferdinand, Evra, Van der Sar and Sir Alex Ferguson. When we stepped on the pitch, most of our opponents already accepted defeat.”



