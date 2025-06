Кои отбори похарчиха най-много за трансфери преди Световното клубно първенство?

🚨🔵 Manchester City have made 4 new signings this week... ✅



• Rayan Aït-Nouri (24) from Wolves

• Rayan Cherki (21) from Lyon

• Marcus Bettinelli (33) from Chelsea

• Tijjani Reijnders (26) from Milan



Total spend is around £108m, reports @BBCSport. pic.twitter.com/fFRMcBDz2x