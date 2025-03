Важно трио ще пропусне следващия мач на Интер

🚨 Medical exams have revealed a strained muscle for Denzel Dumfries. The wingback will MISS Udinese, Milan (Coppa Italia) and Parma. The goal is for him to return to face Bayern Munich in the first leg of the #UCL quarter-finals. 🇳🇱



[@SkySport via @MatteoBarzaghi] pic.twitter.com/i0rKVjIlDv