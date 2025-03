Спалети може да извика по спешност крило на Бърнли

🚨Due to Mattia Zaccagni’s current condition & in case he doesn’t become available, Luciano Spalletti has decided to pre-alerted Luca Koleosho, who was originally called for the u21’s👀🇮🇹



Reminder that he is also eligible for Canada🇨🇦, USA🇺🇸& Nigeria🇳🇬



@DiMarzio