Хаос във Франция: прекратиха двубой заради ексцесии по трибуните

16.03.2025🇫🇷Montpellier - Saint-Étienne, Montpellier supporters, angry about their team's results, threw smoke bombs and firecrackers. The match was stopped and the police intervened. There was a fire at the bottom of the stands, click for more here: https://t.co/oS4trNC56F pic.twitter.com/qZS4z9QHx2