🚨🆕 #Exclsuive 🔁 @caughtoffside

Arsenal are ready to offer a contract to Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane as he approaches becoming a free agent this summer.



👀 Sane is close to the end of his current contract with Bayern, and there’ll surely be a lot of interest in him as an… https://t.co/MQuYxfUWa1 pic.twitter.com/z5Z37iP4gu