Тонали обясни за трансфера в Нюкасъл, загатна завръщане в Милан, отрече за Ювентус и подкрепи Синер

🗣️🇮🇹 | Sandro Tonali to La Repubblica:



"The idea of returning to #ACMilan one day is there, but it's not the first thing on my mind when I wake up in the morning." ❤️🖤



One day he'll come back, I'm sure of it.