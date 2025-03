Педри се разграничи от “Златната топка” и посочи кои играчи на Барселона я заслужават

⚠️ | QUICK STAT



Most completed passes in the opposition half in LaLiga this season:



🥇 1141 – Pedri

🥈 853 – Federico Valverde



Most completed passes in the final third of the pitch in LaLiga this season:



🥇 611 – Pedri

🥈 442 – Rodrygo



There are levels to this game. 👑 pic.twitter.com/oqvs6HtZ8d