Рованпера стартира тестовете за рали “Монте Карло”

I’m thrilled to announce my new KR69 World Enduro Team for the 2025 World Championship!!



We will be racing in #EnduroGP with Roni Kytönen as our rider. This is a new kind of challenge for me as the team boss, but I’m ready to support Roni for the best results possible!💪#KR69 pic.twitter.com/Tl1KUkFivy