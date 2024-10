Шокиращ победител на Европейското първенство по дартс

EDHOUSE IS THE EUROPEAN CHAMPION! 👏



Ritchie Edhouse has seen his darting dreams come true in Dortmund!



Edhouse reels off NINE straight legs to dispatch Jermaine Wattimena 11-3 and clinch his first televised PDC title!



Incredible!



