“Златна резерва” и стабилен вратар утвърдиха Аталанта на върха в Серия "А"

👏 Atalanta win their 10th Serie A game in a row



They haven’t lost since September 🤯



✅ v Cagliari

✅ v Milan

✅ v Roma

✅ v Parma

✅ v Udinese

✅ v Napoli

✅ v Monza

✅ v Verona

✅ v Venezia

✅ v Genoa



This is what teams who go on to fight for the Scudetto do ⏳🏆 pic.twitter.com/lZszmlvHIJ