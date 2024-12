Нойер с исторически първи червен картон в кариерата си

After 21 seasons and 923 games as a professional keeper, Manuel Neuer has received his 𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙎𝙏 𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙍 𝙍𝙀𝘿 𝘾𝘼𝙍𝘿 😲🟥 pic.twitter.com/BPxMQiKZ5b