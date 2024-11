Стана ясно с колко точки Родри е изпреварил Винисиус за “Златната топка”, разликата е съвсем малка

🚨 Vini Jr. lost the Ballon d’Or by just 41 POINTS.



• Rodri — 1170 points

• Vinicius Jr. — 1129 points



Players get points as per their position on a journalist’s top 10 list: 15, 12, 10, 8, 7, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 point. @lequipe pic.twitter.com/48J7Jc5wEV