Бивш вратар на Лудогорец изпревари Юго Лорис за най-добър в МЛС

"Without the team, I cannot be where I am."



A special moment shared with those who made this season special. Here’s to our 𝐌𝐋𝐒 𝐆𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫. pic.twitter.com/1uFp6QNJfF