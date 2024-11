Синер повтори постижени на Джокович и Федерер

47 - Jannik Sinner (2023-24) is only the third player in the Open Era to claim 47+ ATP match wins on hard court in consecutive seasons after Roger Federer (2005-06) and Novak Djokovic (2012-13, 15-16). Standard.#NittoATPFinals | @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/Gt9tHtmFYy